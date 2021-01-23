Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers protest acquiring cropland to install solar project in Feni

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Cropland Protection Committee formed a human chain in Sonagazi Muhuri Irrigation Project area in Feni on Wednesday in protest against the installation of solar power project by acquiring cropland. photo: observer

Cropland Protection Committee formed a human chain in Sonagazi Muhuri Irrigation Project area in Feni on Wednesday in protest against the installation of solar power project by acquiring cropland. photo: observer

FENI, Jan 22: Installing solar power project by acquiring cropland will not be proper.
It was told by Lieutenant General (Rtd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, MP,  a presidium member of Jatiya Party, at a human chain programme held on Wednesday afternoon.  
He said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instruction not to destroy any croplands. To make the country solvent with food, there is no alternative to protecting croplands, he added.
It will violate the PM's instruction if three-cropping land is acquired, and solar power protect is installed, he further said.
The human chain was formed in Sonagazi Muhuri Irrigation Project area. It was organised by Cropland Protection Committee of farmers.
The MP also said, 'I heard a private company is trying to install a solar power project here by acquiring land.'
After getting the information, 'I have come to see it physically,' he added.
'We need electricity, but it will not be achieved  destroying cropland,' he added.
He also asked for finding non-cropping land for the solar power project.
The human chain was also attended by Educationist Prof Saif Uddin Ahmed, Convenor of the committee in Sonagazi Upazila Jasim Uddin and Member Secretary Md Mosharraf Hossain.
In protest of land acquiring by Sonagazi Solar Power Ltd, the human programme was arranged.
Local farmers and land owners also took part in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7,675 landless families to get semi-pucca houses in 11 districts
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
13 fishermen held with 400 baby sharks
Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps in six districts
Ethnic farmers transplant Boro plants at Patnitala amid bone-chilling cold
75 kg hilsa recovered during smuggling to India
Tarua beach in Bay an attractive spot for tourists


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft