Farmers protest acquiring cropland to install solar project in Feni



Cropland Protection Committee formed a human chain in Sonagazi Muhuri Irrigation Project area in Feni on Wednesday in protest against the installation of solar power project by acquiring cropland. photo: observer

It was told by Lieutenant General (Rtd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, MP, a presidium member of Jatiya Party, at a human chain programme held on Wednesday afternoon.

He said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instruction not to destroy any croplands. To make the country solvent with food, there is no alternative to protecting croplands, he added.

It will violate the PM's instruction if three-cropping land is acquired, and solar power protect is installed, he further said.

The human chain was formed in Sonagazi Muhuri Irrigation Project area. It was organised by Cropland Protection Committee of farmers.

The MP also said, 'I heard a private company is trying to install a solar power project here by acquiring land.'

After getting the information, 'I have come to see it physically,' he added.

'We need electricity, but it will not be achieved destroying cropland,' he added.

He also asked for finding non-cropping land for the solar power project.

The human chain was also attended by Educationist Prof Saif Uddin Ahmed, Convenor of the committee in Sonagazi Upazila Jasim Uddin and Member Secretary Md Mosharraf Hossain.

In protest of land acquiring by Sonagazi Solar Power Ltd, the human programme was arranged.

Local farmers and land owners also took part in the programme.





