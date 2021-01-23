Man held for 'raping schoolgirl' at Bhandaria

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Jan 22: Police have arrested a man in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night in a case filed over raping a school girl.

Arrested Arman Sardar, 26, is a resident of Modhya Bhandaria Moholla in the upazila.

The victim's mother filed a case against him with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) on Thursday night.

According to the case statement, Arman took the victim to his friend Sajeeb's home in Lakkhipura Moholla on January 1 where he raped the girl till January 3 with a false promise of marriage.

Following this, police arrested the main accused at night and sent him to jail on Friday morning following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding the victim was also sent to Pirjojpur District Hospital for medical test.













