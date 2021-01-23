Ten nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Ten people including three women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kishoreganj, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Pabna and Patuakhali, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three persons with 1,905 yaba tablets in Sadar and Karimganj upazilas of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md. Mamun Mia, 26, son of Md Jamal Uddin of Sataradroun Village in Katiadi Upazila; Md Ariful Islam, 19, son of Abdur Sattar; and Md Rana, 21, son of Abdul Aziz of Nohar Village in Sadar Upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Jalalabad area in Karimganj Upazila and arrested Md Mamum Mia with 1,760 yaba tablets.

In a separate drive in Nandala Jaliapara area, the RAB members arrested Md Ariful Islam and Md. Rana with 145 yaba tablets and Tk 1,000 in cash.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Sadar and Karimganj Police Stations (PS) in these connections.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a couple with 77 bottles of phensedyl from a passenger-laden bus in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Mukul Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Salam of Dakshin Jamalpur Village in Joypurhat, and his wife Chameli Khatun, 32.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga PS Abdul Kader Zilani said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Hatikumrul Golchattar area and arrested the couple with phensedyl from a Dhaka-bound bus.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Police detained two women along with 190 bottles of phensedyl in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The detained persons are Salma Khatun Asha, 21, and Rina Begum, 38, residents of Dhorodha Village in the upazila.

Hakimpur PS OC Ferdous Wahid said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a house in the village in the morning and detained the duo with the contraband syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

PABNA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers with 28kg of hemp in the district town early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Md Khalaque Rahman, 29, son of Md Mostafizur Rahaman of Bandar Village in Singra Upazila of Natore, and Md Abu Hanif, 18, son of Nwab Ali of Jamutia Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of Siranganj.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gachpara Bypass area in the town in the early hours and arrested them from a truck with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pabna Sadar PS in this connection.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a man with 50gm of hemp in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Manik Fakir, 27, son of Md Kashem Fakir, a resident of Uttar Adampur Village under Bahrampur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 2 Khamar Bari area under Sadar Union in the upazila at around 10:30pm and arrested Manik with the hemp.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.









