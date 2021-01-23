157 London returnees put in quarantine in Sylhet

SYLHET, Jan 22: A total of 180 expatriate Bangladeshis have come from London amid new corona strain in United Kingdom (UK).

On Thursday at 9:30am, they arrived at MAG Osmani International Airport by a Bangladesh Biman's flight, BG-202.

Of them, 157 returnees are of Sylhet. The remaining 23 went to Dhaka.

Manager of Osmani Airport Hafiz Ahmed confirmed this information.

He said, after dropping 157 passengers of the total 180, the flight left Osmani airport by 10:30am with 23 passengers for Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Mass media) BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said, of the 157 passengers of Sylhet, 26 have been boarded in Hotel Britania, 47 ones in Hotel Anurag, 21 in Hotel Noorzahan, 27 in Hotel Holygate, seven in Hotel Holy Side, five in Hotel Star Pacific, and 24 passengers in Hotel La Rose.















