Man killed in gas cylinder blast at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Jan 22: A man was killed and over 100 others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at an ice factory in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Hossain Samrat, 55, a resident of Badura Village under Parerhat Union in Zianagar Upazila of Pirojpur.

Local sources said the gas cylinder exploded in the upazila at around 11:45pm, which left Samrat dead on the spot and 100 others injured.

Being informed, fire-fighters from Patharghata Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed there, rescued the injured and took them to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Police Station Mohammad Sahabuddin confirmed the incident.








