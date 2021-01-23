Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including a newlywed woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Tangail, on Wednesday.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Hamidul Islam, 26, was the son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Dawakura Village under Nayabeel Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hamidul hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house.

The family members, later, spotted his hanging body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Wahed confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members and filing of an unnatural death case is underway.

TANGAIL: A newlywed bride reportedly committed suicide in Basail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning one day after her marriage.

Deceased Jannatul Rubaiyet Tanni, 21, was the wife of Sadek Ahmed Saim. Tanni was a student of Jobeda Rubeya Girls College in the area.

The couple got married with the families' consent on Tuesday following their affair.

Later, her body was found hanging from ceiling fan at her room in in-laws' house in Pashchimpara area in Basail Municipality around 10:30am.

Tanni's brother-in-law Shakil said she looked depressed in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Basail PS Harunur Rahsid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











