Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondents

Two people including a newlywed woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Tangail, on Wednesday.  
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Hamidul Islam, 26, was the son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Dawakura Village under Nayabeel Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Hamidul hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house.
The family members, later, spotted his hanging body in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Sub-Inspector of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Wahed confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members and filing of an unnatural death case is underway.
TANGAIL: A newlywed bride reportedly committed suicide in Basail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning one day after her marriage.
Deceased Jannatul Rubaiyet Tanni, 21, was the wife of Sadek Ahmed Saim. Tanni was a student of Jobeda Rubeya Girls College in the area.
The couple got married with the families' consent on Tuesday following their affair.
Later, her body was found hanging from ceiling fan at her room in in-laws' house in Pashchimpara area in Basail Municipality around 10:30am.
Tanni's brother-in-law Shakil said she looked depressed in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Basail PS Harunur Rahsid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7,675 landless families to get semi-pucca houses in 11 districts
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
13 fishermen held with 400 baby sharks
Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps in six districts
Ethnic farmers transplant Boro plants at Patnitala amid bone-chilling cold
75 kg hilsa recovered during smuggling to India
Tarua beach in Bay an attractive spot for tourists


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft