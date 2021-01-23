Video
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

A cold-damaged Boro seedbed in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Jan 22: Bitter cold is damaging Boro seedbeds in Durgapur Upazila of the district.
Due to intolerable cold, growing seedbeds in the upazila are turning whitish or yellowish.
 Cold wave, dense fog, and foul weather are contributing to the intolerable cooling.
 With their Boro cultivation, farmers get frustrated.
A visit found Boro seedbeds are becoming yellow in many areas of the upazila.
Agriculture officials said, because of heavy cooling, saplings are getting faded.
Farmers are being given advice so that their saplings cannot get affected severely, they mentioned.
Hatem Ali of Shanpukuria Village in Durgapur Municipality said, he has prepared his seedbed of hybrid Boro seeds.
Though the saplings had started growing healthy, the thick fog and foul breeze have got these to be faded, and some saplings are getting to die, he mentioned.
It can make a crisis of saplings, he further said.
Officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, their field workers are working relentlessly.
On the basis of field reports, the farmers are being given advice on modern system to protect seedbeds.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Masiur Rahman said, despite some problems due to the adverse weather, there is no possibility of harming.
Farmers are advised to keep covering their seedbeds with polythene at night and throwing away water from saplings in the morning.
They are also advising farmers to use fertilisers, such as potash and zinc in their seedbeds.


