Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:40 PM
News in brief

â€˜Fact-checkersâ€™ for Nobel Prize

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

OSLO, Jan 22: With truth famously known as the "first casualty of war," a Norwegian parliamentarian announced Thursday that she is nominating "fact-checkers" for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
Announcing the nomination on Twitter, Trine Skei Grande, a former leader of Norway's Liberal Party, noted that "we  live in a time when fighting lies is so important that @JoeBiden mentioned it in his speech yesterday".
"This year, I have nominated fact checkers for the Nobel Peace Prize. They need our support," Skei Grande added.
Specifically, she proposed the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) for the famous peace prize.    —AFP


