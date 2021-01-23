â€˜Fact-checkersâ€™ for Nobel Prize

OSLO, Jan 22: With truth famously known as the "first casualty of war," a Norwegian parliamentarian announced Thursday that she is nominating "fact-checkers" for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Announcing the nomination on Twitter, Trine Skei Grande, a former leader of Norway's Liberal Party, noted that "we live in a time when fighting lies is so important that @JoeBiden mentioned it in his speech yesterday".

"This year, I have nominated fact checkers for the Nobel Peace Prize. They need our support," Skei Grande added.

Specifically, she proposed the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) for the famous peace prize. —AFP









