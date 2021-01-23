Two more weeks to free miners

BEIJING, Jan 22: Rescuers said Friday it could take at least another two weeks to free miners trapped underground in eastern China, dashing hopes of an imminent retrieval for a group that has already spent 12 days entombed by an explosion.

The increasingly desperate attempt to save 21 workers has been further complicated by a massive blockage that has delayed drilling efforts, according to state media.

"The obstacles are just too huge, which means we need at least another 15 days or even more to reach the miners," said Gong Haitao, deputy head of the local publicity department, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The debris standing in the way weighs about 70 tons, he said.

The blast at the Hushan mine in Shandong province sealed 22 workers hundreds of metres underground on January 10. —AFP









