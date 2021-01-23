New elected India Congress president in June

NEW DELHI, Jan 22: The Congress, which has been without a full-time party president for nearly two years now, is likely to get an elected president by June 2021, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Friday, addressing the media after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

At a party meeting after an argument between two groups, Rahul Gandhi reportedly said: "Once and for all, finish it and move on." The Congress has not had a full-time president since Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in July 2019, two months after the party's second consecutive loss in a general election.

Sonia Gandhi, whom Rahul Gandhi succeeded as Congress president in December 2017, took over as the interim party chief in August 2019. Sonia Gandhi is also the longest-serving Congress president, having earlier presided over the party from 1998-2017.

Rahul Gandhi, presently an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, has repeatedly been "endorsed" by several leaders to once again take over the party's leadership but has refused to take over the role.

Besides its electoral losses, the Congress is also facing an internal "rebellion" from a group of leaders, including veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Lok Sabha MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor. The group has been dubbed as "G23."

At the CWC meeting, senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and P Chidambaram reportedly asked for immediate organisational polls. They are among the Congress leaders who have raised uncomfortable questions over the party's leadership and management in recent months after multiple election defeats.

Finally, the second group prevailed. The dates for the election of a Congress president and the CWC will be announced shortly and Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision, leaders said. The last election to the CWC was held in 1997. —NDTV

















