Lucknow plans facial recognition to spot â€˜women in distressâ€™

NEW DELHI, Jan 22: A plan to monitor women's expressions with facial recognition technology to prevent street harassment in a north Indian city will lead to intrusive policing and privacy violations, digital rights experts have warned.

In Lucknow, capital of India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state, police identified some 200 harassment hotspots that women visit often and where most complaints are reported, said police commissioner DK Thakur.

"We will set up five AI-based cameras which will be capable of sending an alert to the nearest police station," he said, referring to the artificial intelligence-based technology. "These cameras will become active as soon as the expressions of a woman in distress change," he told reporters this week, without giving further details on which expressions would trigger an alert.

Facial recognition technology is being increasingly deployed in airports, railway stations and cafes across India, with plans for nationwide systems to modernise the police force and its information gathering and criminal identification processes.

But technology analysts and privacy experts say the benefits are not clear and could breach people's privacy or lead to greater surveillance, with little clarity on how the technology works, how the data is stored, and who can access the data.

"The whole idea that cameras are going to monitor women's expressions to see if they are in distress is absurd," said Anushka Jain, an associate counsel at digital rights nonprofit Internet Freedom Foundation.

"What is the expression of someone in distress - is it fear, is it anger? I could be talking to my mother on the phone and get angry and make a face - will that trigger an alert and will they send a policeman?"

A more feasible solution would be to increase police patrol numbers, Jain told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that the technology is untested, and could lead to over-policing and the harassment of women who trigger alerts. —REUTERS


















