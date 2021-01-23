Biden declares war on virus as Germany deaths top 50,000

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: President Joe Biden has warned Americans that there are difficult days ahead regarding the coronavirus pandemic and predicted the US death toll will surpass half a million next month as he unveiled his "wartime undertaking" to tackle the health crisis.

"Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better," Biden said at the White House on Thursday. "The death toll will likely top 500,000 next month."

"For the past year, we couldn't rely on the federal government to act with the urgency and focus and coordination we needed and we have seen the tragic cost of that failure," Biden said, referencing the more than 24 million COVID cases and more than 408,000 deaths in the US to date, the highest totals in the world.

Biden unveiled his new federal plan to deal with the virus, called the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness and signed several pandemic-related executive actions.

"Our national strategy is comprehensive. It's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial," Biden said. The president has been extremely critical of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic and called the vaccine roll-out to date "a dismal failure so far".

"Our national plan launches a full scale wartime effort to address the supply shortages by ramping up production and protective equipment, syringes, needles, you name it. When I say wartime, people kind of look at me like wartime? Well, as I said last night 400,000 Americans have died, that's more than have died in all of World War Two. 400,000. This is a wartime undertaking."

The previous government had set a goal of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of last year. As of Thursday, more than 17,500,000 vaccines have been administered across the US, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Germany's Covid-19 death toll passed 50,000 Friday as it reeled from a second wave, while new US president Joe Biden embarked on a "wartime undertaking" to battle the pandemic in the world's worst-hit country.

With infection rates spiralling, vaccine rollouts still in their infancy and the global death toll now past two million, the possibility of life returning to normal seems as far off as ever.

Germany survived the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively unscathed compared to its European neighbours, but is now reeling as new, more contagious variants of the virus run rampant and authorities warn of a tighter lockdown on the continent's biggest economy.

On his first day in office Thursday, Biden signed a flurry of executive orders, including mask-wearing and quarantining requirements, and reversed predecessor Donald Trump's decision to quit the World Health Organization (WHO). The new president is seeking to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days, increase the use of masks and testing, expand the public health workforce and offer more emergency relief to those struggling with the restrictions. —AFP









