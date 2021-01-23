Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Britain, EU at odds over blocâ€™s diplomatic status after Brexit

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LONDON, Jan 22: Britain and the European Union are at odds over the British government's refusal to grant EU representatives' full diplomatic status in London after Brexit.
An EU member state for 46 years, Britain voted in a 2016 referendum to leave, and completed its tortuous journey out of the bloc on Dec. 31, when Brexit fully took effect.
The BBC reported that the Foreign Office was refusing to grant the same diplomatic status and privileges to EU Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida and his team as it gives to envoys of countries, on the basis that the EU is not a nation state.
Following the report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman: "The EU, its delegation and staff will receive the privileges and immunities necessary to enable them to carry out their work in the UK effectively.
"It's a matter of fact that the EU is a collective of nations, but it's not a state...in its own right," he said.
Under the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations, envoys representing countries have certain privileges such as immunity from detention and, in some cases, prosecution, as well as tax exemptions.
Representatives of international organisations whose status is not covered by the convention tend to have limited and less clearly defined privileges.
The European Commission, the 27-member bloc's executive body, said the EU's 143 delegations around the world had all been granted a status equivalent to that of diplomatic missions of states, and Britain was well aware of the fact.
"Granting reciprocal treatment based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is standard practice between equal partners and we are confident that we can clear this issue with our friends in London in a satisfactory manner," said Peter Stano, the commission's spokesman for foreign affairs.
Stano added that when Britain was still an EU member, it had been supportive of the diplomatic status of EU delegations.
"Nothing has changed since the UK's exit from the European Union to justify any change in stance on the UK's part," he said.
A British government source said the issue of the EU delegation's status was subject to ongoing negotiations.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration lowered the status of the EU delegation to Washington in January 2019, but later reversed the decision and restored full diplomatic status to it.
The EU argues it is not a typical international organisation. "It has been conferred substantial competences by its member states, has the power to adopt legislation binding on its member states, has its own decision-making institutions and its own system of judicial control, and has established a common currency," Stano said.
Some in the EU also fear hostile states might copy the UK and downgrade the protections granted to EU diplomats in their own countries. This could open them up to being harassed and make them easier for them to be expelled.    —REUTERS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Suicides increases in Japan
â€˜Fact-checkersâ€™ for Nobel Prize
Two more weeks to free miners
New elected India Congress president in June
Google threatens to pull search engine in Australia
Lucknow plans facial recognition to spot â€˜women in distressâ€™
Biden declares war on virus as Germany deaths top 50,000
Asia to dominate Davos virtual forum as virus-hit West struggles


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft