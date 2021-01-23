4 centres ready for C-19 vaccination in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 22: Four centres with a total of 16 booths have been made prepared for coronavirus vaccination in Rajshahi city, official sources said.

The centres are Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Rajshahi City Corporation (Nagar Bhaban), Rajshahi Police Line Hospital and Rajshahi Cantonment Hospital.

"We've taken preparations for the vaccination in four centres which have been kept ready," said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health, adding that there will be four booths in each of the centres.

All officials and employees concerned have taken all-out preparations for rolling out the vaccination programme.

In the preliminary stage, vaccines will be provided from the four centres and decision will be taken next in phases.
































