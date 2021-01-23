Consumers showing little interest in Tk15kg Turkish onion of TCB

SYLHET, Jan 22: The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling Turkish onions at just Tk15 per kg in Sylhet city. But people are showing little interest in it.

The TCB started selling the cooking essential at Tk15 per kg on 16th January in five spots of the city.

And just a few days back there were long queues in Sylhet in front of TCB trucks. However, the scene is quite different now. The distributors are now trying to convince people to buy onions.

The government decided to make onions available at subsidised rates, following a sharp rise in the cooking essential a few days ago, TCB Sylhet office chief Ismail Majumdar said.

However, the consumers in Sylhet city are showing little interest in the onion that TCB is selling now at Tk15 per kg.

The consumers of essential commodities are more interested in buying pulse and oil from TCB trucks.

So, the distributors are making people buy a minimum amount of onion when they want to avail other essential commodities. -UNB







