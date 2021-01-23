Video
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
Indian teen found dead at juvenile centre

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

GAZIPUR, Jan 22: A 17-year-old Indian inmate was found dead in his detention cell at Juvenile Development Centre in Gazipur's Tongi on Thursday, officials said on Friday.
Police and the juvenile centre authorities suspect Riz Uddin, son of Abdur Gafur Molla from the eastern Indian state of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, committed suicide.
Quoting the juvenile centre authorities, Officer-in-Charge of Tongi East Police Station Aminul Islam told UNB on Friday that Riz hanged himself with a toilet pipe in his cell on Thursday evening.
He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the OC said.
"The body has been sent for an autopsy."
Riz was detained by security forces in Kishoreganj for allegedly sneaking into Bangladesh and sent to the juvenile home.    -UNB


