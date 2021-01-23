Not possible to advance without an educated nation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government has restored academic atmosphere in all the educational institutions and now it is the responsibility of teachers and students to perform their respective responsibilities.

"There has been no rattles of guns [on campuses] since we've formed the government... we've brought back the academic atmosphere. Now it's the responsibility of the teachers and students to teach and learn," she said.

The PM said this while virtually addressing an international conference titled "Celebrating the 100 Years of the University of Dhaka: Reflections from the Alumni - International and National" on the occasion of the university's birth centenary. The theme of the programme was "Achieving Sustainable Goals and Building a University Suitable for Fourth Industrial Revolution and Creating Skilled Human Resources".

Hasina said it is not possible to advance the country further without an educated nation.

"It's not possible to have poverty- and hunger-free Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation without having an educated nation. That's why we always give the topmost priority to education," she said.

Hasina said the government has diversified education in Bangladesh and established universities in many districts across the country.

Talking about the history of Dhaka University, she said it always played its role in all struggles for establishing democracy in the country and led every democratic movement, including the Language Movement, Independence and anti-military dictator movements.

"One must not see Dhaka University just as an educational institution but it's the institution of Bangladesh that showed us the path of all achievements," she said.

Hasina, an alumnus of the university, said she wanted to see further development of Dhaka University.

About the fourth industrial revolution and manpower, she said Dhaka University can take the lead in building a skilled manpower which can be followed by other universities of the country.

She said the government is working for the development of the university and a master plan in this regard has been formulated.

"We want to see Dhaka University as a modern knowledge and science-based one. And this university will get every cooperation from my side," she said.

The prime minister urged Dhaka University authorities to place greater focus on doing research work as it can take the country to its desired level. -UNB











