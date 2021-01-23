|
Recipe
Shumsun Nahar Ahmed Mita is a culinary artiste and a trainer of Jubo Unnoyon Proshikkhon Kendro.
Dudh Khejur Pitha
Ingredients:
Flour 1 kg
Molasses 1/2 kg
Milk (liquid) 2 kg
Cardamom and Cinnamon a few
Oil for frying
Salt a pinch
Method:
Boil the flour in a pot with a little milk. Mix the flour well and press it round and round in a plastic net to make it like dates and deep fry it in oil. Now in another pot, cool it with liquid milk, molasses and cinnamon. Soak the pithas in milk for five-six hours and serve neatly.
Khirsha Pakan
Ingredients:
Flour 1 kg
Sugar 1 kg
Coconut paste 1 cup
Oil as needed
Cinnamon and cardamom 4/5 pieces
Khirsa 1 cup
Water as needed
Method:
First you have to put coconut paste and a little salt in the water in a pot. After the water is heated and bubbles are gathered, add flour to it let it boiled well. Take it out of stove, mix it well until it's a proper dough. Roll the dough on a flat surface like 'Roti'. Put Khirsha inside the pita, design it and deep fry them in oil. Then each one should be dipped in the sugar syrup for a while. At the end, serve in a beautiful plate.