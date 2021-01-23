Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Shumsun Nahar Ahmed Mita

Recipe

Recipe

Shumsun Nahar Ahmed Mita is a culinary artiste and a trainer of Jubo Unnoyon Proshikkhon Kendro.




Dudh Khejur Pitha

Ingredients:
Flour 1 kg
Molasses  1/2 kg
Milk (liquid)  2 kg
Cardamom and Cinnamon  a few
Oil  for frying
Salt  a pinch
Recipe

Recipe


Method:
Boil the flour in a pot with a little milk. Mix the flour well and press it round and round in a plastic net to make it like dates and deep fry it in oil. Now in another pot, cool it with liquid milk, molasses and cinnamon. Soak the pithas in milk for five-six hours and serve neatly.





Khirsha Pakan

Recipe

Recipe

Ingredients:
Flour 1 kg
Sugar 1 kg
Coconut paste 1 cup
Oil  as needed
Cinnamon and cardamom   4/5 pieces
Khirsa  1 cup
Water  as needed

Method:
First you have to put coconut paste and a little salt in the water in a pot. After the water is heated and bubbles are gathered, add flour to it let it boiled well. Take it out of stove, mix it well until it's a proper dough. Roll the dough on a flat surface like 'Roti'. Put Khirsha inside the pita, design it and deep fry them in oil. Then each one should be dipped in the sugar syrup for a while. At the end, serve in a beautiful plate.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Create convenience at home, heighten personal hygiene with ‘Water Heater’
Ridesharing, safest choice for new normal
Huawei and Sodexo redefining catering experience
This Week Event
Al Amin appointed as The Westin Dhaka hotel manager
Health benefits from carrot in winter
Beat cold with fashionable cardigans & sweaters


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft