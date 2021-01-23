Video
Create convenience at home, heighten personal hygiene with ‘Water Heater’

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Life & Style Desk

Personal hygiene has doubled since the start of the pandemic, and the number of showers people take daily has risen significantly. Numerous people prefer to take hot showers than cold ones, even if WHO has debunked the myth that hot showers don't protect you from coronavirus. Nevertheless, it gives us peace of mind, and hot showers feel good during winter.
Houses in Bangladesh don't usually have a central water heating system like abroad; however, people either get geyser or instant water heaters. The instant water heaters are more convenient and easier to install than traditional geysers.
Let's see some of the reasons why you should opt for an instant water heater. Compare to traditional geysers; instant water heaters provide an unlimited flow of hot water at any time of the day. Geysers have a limited size, and the hot water usually runs out quickly, thus, creating inconvenience for people who loves to take a longer shower. Other people then need to wait for the water to heat up to use it, which can be annoying.
The instant water heaters provide an unlimited flow of hot water, making life easier. Unlike the traditional geysers, you can also control the water temperature in the instant heaters.
If you are interested in getting an instant water heater, you can check the one Singer is selling.










