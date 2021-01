Ridesharing, safest choice for new normal













The 'new normal' has changed our lives in many ways. People's traveling preference has also shifted from public transport to private vehicle. But not everyone can afford their own private vehicle. That is where ridesharing services like Uber MOTO, comes in handy. Uber MOTO is also a good option to reach the destination timely yet in a cost effective way. Every Uber MOTO drivers are well trained so that they can maintain personal hygiene.