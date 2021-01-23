Huawei and Sodexo redefining catering experience

Leading global provider of ICT technology Huawei and one of the world's largest catering service providers, Sodexo, are working together to give the catering and culinary industry a whole new dimension. Their partnership has resulted in the development of an intelligent digital solution titled 'Seefood,' which builds on the Huawei Atlas AI platform and combines AI image recognition for auto-recognition of food dishes. The AI engine can also calculate the item prices and take care of payments via digital payment methods.

Martin Boden, President of Sodexo China, said, "Innovation is in Sodexo's DNA, and China is one of the countries which are leading the world's technological and digital transformation. We are delighted to work with Huawei to develop innovative service models for catering. Through this joint innovation project, we can better serve our customers and enrich customer experience in terms of efficiency, convenience, and health."







