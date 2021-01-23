Video
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:38 PM
Life & Style

Al Amin appointed as The Westin Dhaka hotel manager

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Life & Style Desk

Marriott International has recently appointed Md. Al Amin as Hotel Manager of The Westin Dhaka and cluster in-charge of Sales & Marketing of The Westin Dhaka and upcoming Sheraton Dhaka. He is the youngest and the first to be appointed in this multi-position role by Marriott International in Bangladesh.
He has 14 years of professional experience with over 10 years of experience in renowned international hotel chains such as Marriott International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.


