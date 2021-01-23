

Health benefits from carrot in winter

* During winter, our skin gets dry quickly. Having carrots will reduce potassium deficiency and will maintain the moisture of our skin.

* The vitamins and minerals in carrots help prevent hair fall. Carrot reduces hair fall and makes our hair stronger and healthier.

* The vegetable also works as antioxidant and that's why it increases our body resistance.

* The alpha-carotene along with few other components of carrot plays a vital role to cure heart & cardiac diseases.

* The beneficial components of carrots contribute to prevent lung infection. Besides that, it also helps to cure respiratory inflammation.

* Carrot is a very useful vegetable for pregnant mothers and children. Carrot juice reduces child's risk of jaundice.

* Those who are suffering from digestion related problems for a long time, can now find the solution in carrot. It's a very good remedy to get rid of constipation.

* Carrots are known as an effective remedy for tapeworms. Having carrots regularly reduces the risk of tapeworm infection in the stomach.

* Carrots contain carotenoid. This component helps brighten up our skin.

* Having carrots will fill up the stomach without adding too much calories in our body. So, start eating a lot of carrots to reduce weight.

















