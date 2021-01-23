

Beat cold with fashionable cardigans & sweaters

So the weather is now officially cold enough for everyone to transition into their full-on winter wardrobes, and, as of late, there's been a flurry of covetable winter sweaters.

Cardigans

The defining characteristic of cardigan sweaters is that you can slip them on and off easily, like a jacket. When temperatures are all over the map, that easy-on/easy-off ability is a seasonal-change superpower, one that's especially valuable when you're moving between places that have different thermostat settings.

Like pullovers, cardigans are made with a wide range of fabrics and knits, which means that there are options for whatever the thermometer says. And if you think cardigans are all alike, then it's time to take a fresh look: They come in a huge array of styles, from preppy button-up sweater sets to flowing wraps, or even more tailored looks, like knit blazers.

If you wear a cardigan with a layer underneath, you have double the opportunities to style your outfit. Paired with a pretty silky tank top or blouse - and maybe even cinched with a belt - a cardigan is a soft and elegant option for work or a night out. Combine it with a contrasting turtleneck, and you've got a warmer combo that's great to wear with boots, tights and a skirt in casual settings.

Long cardigan

Perfect for in-between seasons, the long cardigan is the right blend of comfy and chic. Worn with jeans, it can tie an entire outfit together, or opt for a short skirt with the outerwear to lengthen your legs. If the temperature is sitting at the threshold of cold and warm, a calf-length light knit piece will keep you feeling snug without overheating. If the temperature starts to drop, choose a chunky knit that secures the heat in your shoulders and arms.

Shawl collar cardigan

Put a unique spin on the classic cardigan by choosing one with a shawl collar. The draping is an easy way to spice up a casual outfit without looking overdressed, and you can wear it almost anywhere. Keep it simple by pairing this outerwear with a plain T-shirt and jeans, or up the ante with leather pants and a black roll neck. This is a versatile piece that works at every age and in any season of the year.

Sweater Dresses

Sweater dresses come in shapes and lengths that flatter every body type. They're a great way to boost the cozy in your fall-to-winter style.

Sweater dresses stand on their own as a warm alternative to most other types of dresses, but they also pair well and can be layered with other sweaters for warmth when the days get colder.

Sweater dresses can be as dramatic or laid-back as you'd like, depending on your choice of accessories. Add high heels and delicate jewelry or a scarf for an elegant look, or go funky with colorful layers and legwear.















Sweaters have been one of the most preferred winter dresses for the people in this region. Those winter wardrobes are fashionable and add context in the personality in both male and female. For long time, sweaters remain as the most comfortable dresses too. These days, the fashion houses made those more fashionable by experimenting elaborately.So the weather is now officially cold enough for everyone to transition into their full-on winter wardrobes, and, as of late, there's been a flurry of covetable winter sweaters.CardigansThe defining characteristic of cardigan sweaters is that you can slip them on and off easily, like a jacket. When temperatures are all over the map, that easy-on/easy-off ability is a seasonal-change superpower, one that's especially valuable when you're moving between places that have different thermostat settings.Like pullovers, cardigans are made with a wide range of fabrics and knits, which means that there are options for whatever the thermometer says. And if you think cardigans are all alike, then it's time to take a fresh look: They come in a huge array of styles, from preppy button-up sweater sets to flowing wraps, or even more tailored looks, like knit blazers.If you wear a cardigan with a layer underneath, you have double the opportunities to style your outfit. Paired with a pretty silky tank top or blouse - and maybe even cinched with a belt - a cardigan is a soft and elegant option for work or a night out. Combine it with a contrasting turtleneck, and you've got a warmer combo that's great to wear with boots, tights and a skirt in casual settings.Long cardiganPerfect for in-between seasons, the long cardigan is the right blend of comfy and chic. Worn with jeans, it can tie an entire outfit together, or opt for a short skirt with the outerwear to lengthen your legs. If the temperature is sitting at the threshold of cold and warm, a calf-length light knit piece will keep you feeling snug without overheating. If the temperature starts to drop, choose a chunky knit that secures the heat in your shoulders and arms.Shawl collar cardiganPut a unique spin on the classic cardigan by choosing one with a shawl collar. The draping is an easy way to spice up a casual outfit without looking overdressed, and you can wear it almost anywhere. Keep it simple by pairing this outerwear with a plain T-shirt and jeans, or up the ante with leather pants and a black roll neck. This is a versatile piece that works at every age and in any season of the year.Sweater DressesSweater dresses come in shapes and lengths that flatter every body type. They're a great way to boost the cozy in your fall-to-winter style.Sweater dresses stand on their own as a warm alternative to most other types of dresses, but they also pair well and can be layered with other sweaters for warmth when the days get colder.Sweater dresses can be as dramatic or laid-back as you'd like, depending on your choice of accessories. Add high heels and delicate jewelry or a scarf for an elegant look, or go funky with colorful layers and legwear.