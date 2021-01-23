

Soft, silky hair care in winter

10. Dietary supplements: There are many dietary supplements which can help you have healthy hair naturally. Eat foods that are rich in vitamin B such as peas, beans, carrots, nuts and eggs. Another vitamin which is essential for healthy hair is biotin or vitamin H which is present in brown rice, soya-beans and walnuts. Dry hair is a problem which can only be addressed with the help of regular maintenance. To get rid of dry hair, it is best to develop a routine which incorporates steps to effectively moisturise and condition your hair. Soft, silky, beautiful, well groomed and great crop of hair awaits you this winter season if you spare some time to follow these few nourishing tips and routines.1. Invest in the best: First and foremost avoid hair products which contain alcohol as they will dry out the hair even further. Look for shampoos that contain oils like coconut. Moisturising type shampoos tend to coat the hair and trap the moisture inside the hair shaft.2. Oil it up: Coconut is the best oil for hair massage. Hair massage should be done twice a week; never massage your hair with hot oil as it is not healthy for the scalp. Leave your hair oiled for at least 4 hours and not more than 24 hours; otherwise dust will accumulate on the scalp leading to dandruff and dry hair thus hair fall.3. Wash it well: Prepare the hair for shampooing; before wetting them by combing through with a wide toothed comb to prevent hair tangles. Never wash your hair and scalp with hot water; apply the shampoo to the hair by diluting it first, pour it out onto your hand and then use it, never directly. Apply it using your hands and fingers while massaging firmly in rotating and circular movements. Massage your whole head well and then rinse the hair and scalp thoroughly. Women should wash their hair on alternate days and men can wash on daily basis.Apply more shampoo and massage for the second time if needed, dry your hair gently. Don't rub just blot the wet hair with a towel and then smooth the towel along the length of your hair.4. Condition it all: A conditioner is to hair what a moisturiser is to the skin if you want shiny and easily manageable hair with bounce and strength; then apply a little conditioner. Always rub the conditioner on the body of the hair and not on the scalp; keep it on for 30 seconds only and rinse off. Go for protein or moisturising conditioner.5. Keep it simple and natural: Avoid blow drying, colouring, ironing as far as possible.6. Detangling techniques: Hair should always be combed when its dry, never comb your wet hair; as hair bonds will break. Always use a wide toothed comb to detangle your hair; the comb should run smoothly and shouldn't be used to open knots, as it will end up breaking and damaging the hair. You can also use your fingers to detangle your hair gently and slowly.7. Power of yogurt protein: Add the power of yogurt protein to your hair; Yogurt is hailed as one of the best natural protein conditioners for hair. To garner the benefits of yogurt, put about half a cup of yogurt in a blender and work it into a smooth paste. Coat your hair with yogurt and wrap it up in a towel. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash your hair thoroughly. You can also apply mayonnaise to get rid of dry hair.8. Egg mask: Make your own hair mask to repair dry and brittle hair; remove the yellow part of egg and add 2 spoons of curd in white part and 2 spoons of lemon juice, apply this mask over scalp and keep it on the body of hair for 20 minutes and then wash it off.10. Dietary supplements: There are many dietary supplements which can help you have healthy hair naturally. Eat foods that are rich in vitamin B such as peas, beans, carrots, nuts and eggs. Another vitamin which is essential for healthy hair is biotin or vitamin H which is present in brown rice, soya-beans and walnuts. Dry hair is a problem which can only be addressed with the help of regular maintenance. To get rid of dry hair, it is best to develop a routine which incorporates steps to effectively moisturise and condition your hair.