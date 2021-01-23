Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Mousumi Rahman

Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

An effective but not very known fat-soluble is vitamin A which can be found in many types of food. Vitamin A plays an essential role in maintaining vision, body growth, immune function, and reproductive health.
Moreover, vitamin A1 known as retinol, can be only found in animal-sourced foods, such as oily fish, liver, cheese, and butter. Many foods also contain added vitamin A, including cereals, margarine, and dairy products.
 As vitamin A is fat-soluble, it is easily absorbed into the bloodstream when eaten with fat. Most animal-sourced foods that are rich in vitamin A are also high in fat but the same doesn't apply to most plant sources of pro-vitamin A.
Women can improve their absorption of provitamin A from plant sources by adding a dash of oil to their salad. The deficiency of vitamin A can lead to blindness and increased viral infection; however, the deficiency is only considered a insignificant problem in developing countries, where it is a leading cause of blindness in children.
Overconsumption of vitamin A can lead to jaundice, nausea, loss of appetite, irritability, vomiting, and even hair loss. Foods that are particularly high in vitamin A include carrots, sweet potatoes, winter squash, cantaloupe, apricots, spinach, kale, and collard greens. Some spices are also high in vitamin A including paprika, red pepper, cayenne, and chili powder.
Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

 Carrots are a great source of important vitamins and minerals. A half-cup of carrot juice can give you up to 73% of your daily requirement of vitamin A. Many orange and dark green vegetables and fruits contain carotenes, a natural coloring substance, or pigments. The body can change these pigments into vitamin A.
The deeper the green or orange color of the vegetable or the fruit is, the more carotene and thus, the necessity of vitamin A. Deficiency of vitamin A causes dry skin, dry eyes, night blindness, infertility, and trouble conceiving children. Furthermore, delayed Growth, throat and chest infection, poor wound healing, acne breakouts are caused due to the lack of sufficient consumption of vitamin A.
The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for vitamin A is 900 mcg and 700 mcg per day for men and women. We can get vitamin A naturally by taking Cod liver oil, eggs, fortified breakfast cereals, fortified skim milk, orange, and yellow vegetables as well as fruits.
Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soft, silky hair care in winter
Santal women prepare masks to meet community demand amid Covid-19
Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women
A tribute to Ayesha Khanam
E-commerce business key to empowering female entrepreneurs
Addressing malnutrition among female workers a pressing need  
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Parents’ role in building a good society


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft