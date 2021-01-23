

Necessity of vitamin A for healthy lifestyle of women

Moreover, vitamin A1 known as retinol, can be only found in animal-sourced foods, such as oily fish, liver, cheese, and butter. Many foods also contain added vitamin A, including cereals, margarine, and dairy products.

As vitamin A is fat-soluble, it is easily absorbed into the bloodstream when eaten with fat. Most animal-sourced foods that are rich in vitamin A are also high in fat but the same doesn't apply to most plant sources of pro-vitamin A.

Women can improve their absorption of provitamin A from plant sources by adding a dash of oil to their salad. The deficiency of vitamin A can lead to blindness and increased viral infection; however, the deficiency is only considered a insignificant problem in developing countries, where it is a leading cause of blindness in children.

Overconsumption of vitamin A can lead to jaundice, nausea, loss of appetite, irritability, vomiting, and even hair loss. Foods that are particularly high in vitamin A include carrots, sweet potatoes, winter squash, cantaloupe, apricots, spinach, kale, and collard greens. Some spices are also high in vitamin A including paprika, red pepper, cayenne, and chili powder.

The deeper the green or orange color of the vegetable or the fruit is, the more carotene and thus, the necessity of vitamin A. Deficiency of vitamin A causes dry skin, dry eyes, night blindness, infertility, and trouble conceiving children. Furthermore, delayed Growth, throat and chest infection, poor wound healing, acne breakouts are caused due to the lack of sufficient consumption of vitamin A.

The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for vitamin A is 900 mcg and 700 mcg per day for men and women. We can get vitamin A naturally by taking Cod liver oil, eggs, fortified breakfast cereals, fortified skim milk, orange, and yellow vegetables as well as fruits.













