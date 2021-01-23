

A tribute to Ayesha Khanam

President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and freedom fighter Ayesha Khanam, breathed her last on January 2. She was suffering from lung cancer.

Today The Daily Observer pays a glowing tribute to her memory.

In the 1970s, the idea of 'violence against women is a violation of human rights' did not exist. The issue gained importance through the women's movement in the '70s and '80s, and Ayesha Khanum made a significant contribution to the movement.

She was an active organiser in the student movement of 1962, the mass uprising in 1969, and fought in the great liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971. In 1982, she joined Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and served as its organising secretary and general secretary. In 2008, she became the president of the organization.

She [Ayesha Khanam] played an important role in the political empowerment of women, prevention of violence against women, law reform movement, implementation of CEDAW and global women's movement. She was buried at her family graveyard in Netrakona district.



















