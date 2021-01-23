Video
E-commerce business key to empowering female entrepreneurs

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Ayman Anika

The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has brought massive changes in every arena of our life and the business world of Bangladesh is no exception.
Though our country is slowly recovering from the lost economic profit caused due to the arrival of the pandemic, brave women of our country have taken charge of their own life and are greatly contributing to the GDP growth of Bangladesh through different innovative e-commerce businesses.
In recent years, the societal milieu or context of Bangladesh has experienced a massive shift in perspective regarding the inclusion of women in free enterprise. Prominent business tycoons such as Bibi Russell and Ivy Haq Russell have played an important role in promoting the involvement of female entrepreneurs in the commercialism of our country. Now e-commerce or also known as electronic commerce is becoming popular with time and more female entrepreneurs are getting involved in this sector. As reported by the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab) in 2019, there are 700 e-commerce sites and 8000 Facebook e-commerce groups, and the numbers have increased drastically during the pandemic period.
Furthermore, our banking, logistics connectivity, and payment methods have steadily improved which have created opportunities for the growth of the e-business market.
One such e-commerce networking site is STEPS home for e-commerce entrepreneurs that aims to empower young female entrepreneurs who want to share their innovative products with people.
Ismat Jahan, an aspiring entrepreneur has started her own business production named Life Collections and is also working with STEPS for home e-commerce entrepreneurs Group.
As the name suggests, this production is an attempt by Ismat Jahan to represent realistic and creative ideas about life through her designed products such as creative mugs.
The owner of Sarang Songroho, Mahmuda Manzur Ananna has equally started her own business holding on to the same philosophy about life and that is to create and express innovative business ideas through her products. The products include designer sarees and hand-printed kurti as well as panjabi.
 Mahmuda Ananna is currently working closely with Women and e- commerce forum (WE), STEPS and she hopes to see her business grow and flourish.
In order to be self-dependent and do something meaningful with her life, Habiba Mishu has started her own business production named Mishu's Creation. Habiba Mishu is very hopeful that she will be able to inspire many women who want to make use of their genius; moreover, she is a valuable part of WE & STEPS for home e-commerce entrepreneurs group.
 Maria Khan makes an online platform named Ongona, which is a female oriented social group.  Also anybody can get information about Fashion, Trend, Food recipe, Makeup Tips, Skin Care Products, Skin care tips , hair care products & tips , ideas, product review post , shopping, help post , question answers, daily life from this group. Here you can get these kind of helps like problem & solution, any kind of information, product & page info, experiment solution.


