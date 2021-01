Winter has come.

Like falling Pride of trees

Ceaselessly falling wealth of hearts off -

Like raising ten fingers of surrender

In the fear of fog all the frightened branches are

How be a beat less image.

But yesterday there was beating of green heart,

There was beautiful leave's art.



Ah! What happened to these hearts!

Seems like dangerously await

To be Oven's ashes

After beaten with broom finally.