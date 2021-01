It remains winter

And because of this 'Sun feels fear'

going very far, when sun feels fear,

God makes the sun a summer

dweller.

When the winter gets colder, cloud and mist shrouds the earth

This! This is the time when sun feels fear;



The sun understands, time is in favour of winter,

And also remains as colder.

Then, sun tries to hide and vanish,

the sun fears and looks dim.



The poet is a student of class eight,

Jhenaidah Govt. High School, Jhenaidah