Literary   environment of Baku - Absheron at the end of 19th and beginning of 20th century



Sabina Akhmedova

Human Development Programme in Azerbaijan , source of guidance, quite progressive and the religion of worldview after the spread of Islam, history of Azerbaijani Turks in the socio-philosophical, artistic-political, theoretical and aesthetic, cultural and philosophical history totals almost four thousand years, from the end of XIX century, diversity demanding of the time , the beginning XX century revolutionary enthusiasm , contradictions, class struggles, often changed the shape despite trouble , which were created at the beginning of XX century , but in reality this diversity didn't slow down or worsen it , but rather was a means of lightening the future through its development. It is no chance, that at this period there were many creators, which created magnificent works, as Mirze Alekber Sabir, Abbas Sakhat, Mahammad Hadi, Jalil Mamedquluzade, UzeirHacibeyov, Huseyn Javid, Akhmed Javad , JafarJabbarli and etc.



"Literature is a specific form of aesthetic perception of the world based on the beauty laws of the figurative perception and is a great idea and a means of moral education. Literature enlightens aesthetic feelings and forms its worldview. Fiction that embodies reality through literary means, at the same time, influences actively modifying effect to beauty and life, determines perfection according to ideal laws and changes.

In addition to the words of the literary critic, Aydin Hajiyev , it can be said that Azerbaijani literature is part of Muslim-Eastern literature, and with enlightening of aesthetic feelings. with the forming of worldview, provided special services according bases of verses from Holy Quran , on creating perfect people , people of Azerbaijan had been formed more than seventy years the ideology of socialism under a poisonous sword.



When the ideology of socialism revolted, the slaves of this ideology in former times, poets who wrote the gazelles, were indifferent to the masses and because their voices, which sounded like foreign spirits, were strangely irrelevant to people.

Literature created in Azerbaijan over thousands of years has been called unnecessary and meaningless. Because, the greatest poets of Azerbaijan were the excellent students of the literary school of Mevlana Fizuli, which we see in the person of Seyid Azim Shirvani, M.A.Sabir, Mohammed Hadi, Abbas Sahat, Huseyn Javid and finally Aliaga Vahid, who presented pearls to Azerbaijani literature.

Poem arose even before the gazelle and contains the beginning of literary forms. Thus, all of our classical poets used this genre when creating "divan " and wrote poetry in form of poems "Tawhid", "Minajat", "Nat", "Madhia", "Fakhriya", "Qita" and "Mercia" like "qaside " .

It was reflected the atrocities committed by perverted Armenians against the Azerbaijani people in 1905, as well as the united struggle of the Azerbaijani people against the villain Armenians which edited by Haji Mustafa Maylaoglu, editor of the Academic Council of the Institute of Manuscripts named after Muhammad Fizuli of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, academician Mohsun Nagisoilu in the collection of poems "Der Madhi-Musulmanan" by LalaShukurova the name of the secretary Abdulh alig Badkubey (mentioned on page 21) manuscripts the works of unknown poets Rikai, Akbar Saig, Rahman, Sadig, Nazim, Sheida, which was published in the jurnal " Science and education " ,Baku - 2017 , January 26, 2015 , by the decision of the meeting No. 01.

This massacre, which began in 1904 in Karabakh, Shusha and from time to time against our people throughout the Caucasus, spread in Baku in 1905, and the Armenian Dashnaks did their best to shed blood in Baku, the incomparable city of the entire Caucasus. But even here, regardless of their wealth, poverty or position, the Azerbaijani people joined hands and defeated the Dashnaks.

It was explained a very vivid picture of the events that took place in Baku, with the verses written by the above poets reflect at that time. Poems written by these poets, were written with great professionalism, artistic skill and amazing artistic expression. Their poems are so advanced, that it is very difficult to decide which one to use as an example. However, it is enough to mention some verses from these poems , so that the reader has a clear idea of the events , which took place in Baku the day before, and also to find out , how they were the owner of powerful pens :

Look at the fate, how did it became,

Armenians were erected ... did them , as remedy ailments.



Armenians did healing their compatriot always ,

Killing the mass , they crumbled everything



Muslims didn't forced to this, perhaps,

Look, how Armenians were raged in sneaking .



At last, the revolt of Armenian was happened ...

But , they knew that Lalaofyan did this.



Pity is that ,Agharza was thrown to boulevard ,

Armenians said , and , Tigran did this work .



As Muslim took the rifle... , look

How did crumble Kirkor 's house.



Came to wilderness, for strolling, because,

World was embarrassed with bleed from sound of bullets.



As the worst was happened on Balabeg home ,

Creator-Sultan helped us, on all these events.



Verses and gasids, as noted above, adorned parties of poets everywhere. So, sometimes the most famous singers of that time were invited to these literary parties , who read the gazelles from Mevlana Fizuli, other classics, as well as members of the literary parties , at that time, the artistic value of the newly created verses became known only after reading it together with mugham. Generally, singers, who were invited to the parties, liked ghazelles or verses of the poets, who were members of those literary parties, they began reading them at folk festivals and weddings from that time.



The writer is senior researcher, Institute of Manuscripts of ANAS

Department of Persian Manuscripts







