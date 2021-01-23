Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Govt procures 9,572.87 tonnes of Aman rice in Rajshahi division

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 22: The government has, so far, procured around 9,572.87 tonnes of Aman rice during the current procurement drive contributing a lot towards ensuring food security amidst the pandemic situation.
As part of the nationwide ongoing Aman rice procurement drive, the government has procured the food grain from all eight districts in Rajshahi division.
Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of Food, said they procured around 9,244.52 tonnes of boiled rice and 328.35 tonnes of non-boiled sunned (Atap) rice till Thursday last.
He said procurement drive of the newly harvested rice is going on in full-swing everywhere in the division that created a high hope of ensuring food security.
Kabir said the government has set a target of procuring 1,54,632 tonnes of boiled rice and 11,648 tonnes of non-boiled sunned rice during the current season. Boiled rice is being procured at the rate of Taka 37 per kilogram while non-boiled rice at Taka 36 per kilogram.
Contracts have been signed with 879 millers for collecting 32,543.02 tonnes of boiled rice, while 26 other millers for supplying 1,706.24 tonnes of non-boiled rice.
Meanwhile, the farmers have harvested around 23.04 lakh tonnes of Transplanted Aman rice from 7.78 lakh hectares of land despite facing the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and devastating flood situation in Rajshahi division.
The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) had set the target of producing around 22.19 lakh tonnes of Aman rice from around 7.66 lakh hectares of land in all eight districts in the division during the current season.
But, amazingly, the enthusiastic farmers have brought more than 7.77 lakh hectares of land exceeding the target by 11,540 hectares braving the current pandemic and disastrous situations.
Sirajul Islam, additional director of the DAE, said the farmers are happy after pulling in a good yield of transplanted Aman in the region.
He said the paddy farming has exceeded the target here significantly due to favorable weather along with frequent rainfall that contributed a lot towards successful completion of Aman seedlings transplantation on time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Satellites find new colonies of Emperor penguins
Govt procures 9,572.87 tonnes of Aman rice in Rajshahi division
Met office predicts mainly dry weather over country
88 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Scientists inspired by ‘Star Wars’ create artificial skin able to feel
Global Covid cases top 97.4 million
400 blankets distributed among cold-hit people in Natore
For Swiss preschoolers, democracy is child’s play


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft