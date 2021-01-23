Govt procures 9,572.87 tonnes of Aman rice in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 22: The government has, so far, procured around 9,572.87 tonnes of Aman rice during the current procurement drive contributing a lot towards ensuring food security amidst the pandemic situation.

As part of the nationwide ongoing Aman rice procurement drive, the government has procured the food grain from all eight districts in Rajshahi division.

Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of Food, said they procured around 9,244.52 tonnes of boiled rice and 328.35 tonnes of non-boiled sunned (Atap) rice till Thursday last.

He said procurement drive of the newly harvested rice is going on in full-swing everywhere in the division that created a high hope of ensuring food security.

Kabir said the government has set a target of procuring 1,54,632 tonnes of boiled rice and 11,648 tonnes of non-boiled sunned rice during the current season. Boiled rice is being procured at the rate of Taka 37 per kilogram while non-boiled rice at Taka 36 per kilogram.

Contracts have been signed with 879 millers for collecting 32,543.02 tonnes of boiled rice, while 26 other millers for supplying 1,706.24 tonnes of non-boiled rice.

Meanwhile, the farmers have harvested around 23.04 lakh tonnes of Transplanted Aman rice from 7.78 lakh hectares of land despite facing the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and devastating flood situation in Rajshahi division.

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) had set the target of producing around 22.19 lakh tonnes of Aman rice from around 7.66 lakh hectares of land in all eight districts in the division during the current season.

But, amazingly, the enthusiastic farmers have brought more than 7.77 lakh hectares of land exceeding the target by 11,540 hectares braving the current pandemic and disastrous situations.

Sirajul Islam, additional director of the DAE, said the farmers are happy after pulling in a good yield of transplanted Aman in the region.

He said the paddy farming has exceeded the target here significantly due to favorable weather along with frequent rainfall that contributed a lot towards successful completion of Aman seedlings transplantation on time.









