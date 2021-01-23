Met office predicts mainly dry weather over country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Met office release on Friday.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 28.0 degree Celsius at Feni and lowest temperature today was recorded by 9.6 degree Celsius at Tetulia. -BSS





