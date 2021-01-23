88 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 22: A total of 88 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,629 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 5.40 percent.

Among the newly detected patients, 79 are from Chattogram city and nine from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 32,487 amid the frequent decreasing trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the total infected patients, 25,327 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,160 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

A total of 30,360 patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 93.47 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said. -BSS









