Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Scientists inspired by ‘Star Wars’ create artificial skin able to feel

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Scientists inspired by ‘Star Wars’ create artificial skin able to feel

Scientists inspired by ‘Star Wars’ create artificial skin able to feel

SINGAPORE, Jan 22: Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.
The device, dubbed ACES, or Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin, is made up of 100 small sensors and is about 1 sq cm (0.16 square inch) in size.
The researchers at the National University of Singapore say it can process information faster than the human nervous system, is able to recognise 20 to 30 different textures and can read Braille letters with more than 90% accuracy.
"So humans need to slide to feel texture, but in this case the skin, with just a single touch, is able to detect textures of different roughness," said research team leader Benjamin Tee, adding that AI algorithms let the device learn quickly.
A demonstration showed the device could detect that a squishy stress ball was soft, and determine that a solid plastic ball was hard.
"When you lose your sense of touch, you essentially become numb... and prosthetic users face that problem," said Tee.
"So by recreating an artificial version of the skin, for their prosthetic devices, they can hold a hand and feel the warmth and feel that it is soft, how hard are they holding the hand," said Tee.
Tee said the concept was inspired by a scene from the "Star Wars" movie trilogy in which the character Luke Skywalker loses his right hand and it is replaced by a robotic one, seemingly able to experience touch sensations again.
The technology is still in the experimental stage, but there had been "tremendous interest", especially from the medical community, Tee added.
Similar patents developed by his team include a transparent skin that can repair itself when torn and a light-emitting material for wearable electronic devices, Tee said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Satellites find new colonies of Emperor penguins
Govt procures 9,572.87 tonnes of Aman rice in Rajshahi division
Met office predicts mainly dry weather over country
88 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Scientists inspired by ‘Star Wars’ create artificial skin able to feel
Global Covid cases top 97.4 million
400 blankets distributed among cold-hit people in Natore
For Swiss preschoolers, democracy is child’s play


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft