400 blankets distributed among cold-hit people in Natore

NATORE, Jan 22: The Natore unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has distributed 400 blankets among the helpless and cold-hit people of the district on Friday.

Advocate Sajedur Rahman Khan, chairman of Natore Red Crescent Society and chairman of Natore District Council, handed over the blankets to the cold-hit people at the Natore unit office while Shariful Islam Ramjan, vice-chairman of the unit and chairman of Natore Sadar Upazila Parishad, was also present in the distribution function.

On the eve of the distribution of winter clothes, the speakers said from a humanitarian point of view, all the well-to-do people should cooperate with the helpless people from their respective positions. The Red Crescent Society has always stood by the welfare of the helpless and will continue to do so in the future.

Jalal Uddin, secretary of the Natore unit of the Red Crescent Society and president of the Natore Press Club, said priority was given to the elderly, the disabled and widows people.





















