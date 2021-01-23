Video
Milan and Inter continue duel for top spot, Roma set for Spezia rematch

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

MILAN, JAN 22: AC Milan and Inter Milan resume their duel for the Serie A summit on Saturday days before they face off in their Italian Cup quarter-final clash at the San Siro.
Leaders Milan are three points ahead of Inter before the weekend's 19th round of games which marks the half-way point of the season.
Stefano Pioli's Milan face a tricky task at home to sixth-placed Atalanta, despite the Bergamo side losing momentum in recent games in draws with Genoa and Udinese.
Inter meanwhile travel to struggling Udinese boosted by their 2-0 win over champions Juventus last weekend at the San Siro.
"For us it'll be a very important match as we're fighting teams like Juve, Napoli, Roma and Lazio," said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini of their Champions League rivals.
"The challenge against the 'Rossoneri' will serve to measure where we are before the Champions League knockout rounds."
Forward Rafael Leao returns from suspension for Milan with newly-signed Mario Mandzukic insisting he's "good to go" despite being without a club since leaving Qatar's Al-Duhail in July.
Forward Ante Rebic and midfielder Rade Krunic have recovered from coronavirus infections, while defender Theo Hernandez has got the all-clear after a 'false positive'.
But Milan have only won once in their last 10 Serie A games against Atalanta, with their last home victory against the Bergamo side in January 2014.
By contrast Inter have won nine of their last 11 league games against Udinese, and not conceded a goal in their last five.
"(The win over Juventus) was an important step in terms of mentality," said Inter coach Antonio Conte.
"But we're just at the beginning and I want them to back this up."
Roma, who sit nine points behind Milan in fourth, are set for a rematch with Spezia days after the promoted side dumped them out of the Italian Cup.
Pressure is mounting on coach Paulo Fonseca after a chaotic extra-time defeat in which they finished with nine men and fielded six substitutes rather than the five allowed.    -AFP



