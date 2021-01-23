Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Suarez double fires Atletico seven points clear

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar against Club Atletico de Madrid at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 21, 2021. photo: AFP

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar against Club Atletico de Madrid at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 21, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, JAN 22: Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid on Thursday but a brace from Luis Suarez saw the La Liga leaders come from behind to win 2-1 at Ipurua.
Dmitrovic drove an early spot-kick past fellow goalkeeper Jan Oblak, only for Suarez to inspire the comeback, his second also a penalty which he earned himself and then converted in the 89th minute.
Another late victory for Atletico means they pull seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and 10 ahead of third-placed Barcelona, with another game in hand over both still to come.
Dmitrovic said he was nominated as Eibar's penalty taker by coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.
"The idea that I would take it came from Mendilibar -- it was my turn today, but it's a shame because it hasn't been of any use," Dmitrovic said.
"He took it because the others have missed," said Mendilibar. "He will keep taking them until he misses, that's the rule."
Suarez, meanwhile, moves level with Lionel Messi at the top of La Liga's scoring charts on 11 goals, the Uruguayan increasingly looking like a player that can lead his side to the title.
He had Marcos Llorente's pressing to thank for his equaliser but the second was almost entirely down to him, the 33-year-old chasing down a long punt downfield before tumbling over following a clumsy swing of the leg by Anaitz Arbilla.
Suarez chipped the penalty coolly down the middle.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Milan and Inter continue duel for top spot, Roma set for Spezia rematch
Suarez double fires Atletico seven points clear
Djokovic's Serbia drawn in tough ATP pool
Nagelsmann promises Leipzig will 'attack' Bayern in title chase
Klopp rocked as Burnley end Liverpool's Anfield run
Koeman says Barca 'not serious' after missing two penalties in cup win
No plan to arrange practice match with foreign team: Yousuf
Hitting the nail on the head when it comes to taking guard


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft