Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nagelsmann promises Leipzig will 'attack' Bayern in title chase

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BERLIN, JAN 22: Julian Nagelsmann says his RB Leipzig team are ready to push Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich all the way this season as they prepare for Saturday's trip to lowly Mainz.
"We're still within striking distance (of Bayern) and want to keep attacking," said Leipzig coach Nagelsmann.
Mainz are second-from-bottom and winless in their last nine games but gave Bayern a huge scare three weeks ago, taking a two-goal lead before losing 5-2 at Munich's Allianz Arena.
However, Nagelsmann says his team were "incredibly mature" on Wednesday against the stubborn defence of Union Berlin, which eventually cracked in Leipzig's 1-0 home win.
Ten minutes into his cameo appearance on Wednesday, Emil Forsberg combined with Dani Olmo to unpick the Union defence with great footwork.
Nagelsmann dubbed the pair "phonebox kickers" for the close-quarters skills which led to Forsberg's winning goal, and the Swede could feature at the weekend.
Bayern meanwhile are at bottom side Schalke on Sunday with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer chasing a league record at his former club.
On Wednesday, Neuer equalled Oliver Kahn's record of 196 Bundesliga clean sheets.
But Bayern have looked vulnerable in recent weeks.
They have won their last two league games, but were lucky to get a 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday after Alfred Finnbogason hit the post with a late penalty.
"We had to fight tooth and nail at the back," admitted Neuer after his first clean sheet in the league since October.
Coach Hansi Flick admitted that "it's been a long time" since his side has dominated matches as much as last season, when Bayern won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles.
At the halfway stage of the campaign, Schalke are level on seven points with Mainz, 10 away from the guaranteed safety of 15th place.
American striker Matthew Hoppe, 19, will try to test Neuer after grabbing headlines by scoring five goals in his last three games.
The Royal Blues have beefed up their attack by bringing back Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
The Dutch veteran, 37, who netted 126 goals for Schalke from 2010 until joining Ajax in 2017, hopes to shake off a calf strain to face Bayern on Sunday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Milan and Inter continue duel for top spot, Roma set for Spezia rematch
Suarez double fires Atletico seven points clear
Djokovic's Serbia drawn in tough ATP pool
Nagelsmann promises Leipzig will 'attack' Bayern in title chase
Klopp rocked as Burnley end Liverpool's Anfield run
Koeman says Barca 'not serious' after missing two penalties in cup win
No plan to arrange practice match with foreign team: Yousuf
Hitting the nail on the head when it comes to taking guard


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft