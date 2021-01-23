

BFF appoints women's goalkeeping coach, physiotherapist

As part of the female residency programme, the BFF have quickly acted in its appointment of Mohammed Salim Miah as goalkeeping coach and Laizu yeasmin Lipa as physiotherapist, said a BFF press release on Friday.

They both were part of the successful coaching and support staff of Bashundhara Kings who impressively won the inaugural women's league as champions.

The BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag commented: "With the past success of our Women's programme at international level we must try to keep on improving what we do. These appointments will certainly assist the players with their development, wellbeing and support"

The BFF are extremely excited by the appointments with notable experience in the key technical and medical areas to aid both the progression of development and welfare for our players. -BSS





















