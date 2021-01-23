Video
Kept losing wicket in clusters hurt our chance: Jason Mohammed

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

West Indies stand-in skipper Jason Mohammed expressed his disappointment at not batting well in a pitch what was slightly better than the previous game.
Jason Mohammed won the toss and did not hesitate to bat first, sensing the wicket would be better to bat on. But his batsmen couldn't bat well properly in what was a better surface and eventually was bowled out for 148, their second consecutive total below 150.
He said that kept losing wickets in cluster was the reason that they couldn't get the total what they expected.
"Obviously, it was a little disappointing for us. A much better wicket for us, and we needed to put a lot more runs on the board," Jason Mohammed said after the match.
"I think the spinners were always going to be challenging. We keep losing wickets in clusters, and we can't have partnerships going. That's been our downfall," he added.
Opener Kjorn Ottley, who made his debut in this match, started well though he lost his senior opening partner Sunil Amrbis cheaply. Ottley dealt with the Bangladesh spinners well to score 24 and set the platform up front.
After his departure, West Indies tasted a batting collapse that saw them being slumped to 71-7 and a score above 100 looked highly unlikely.
However, Rovman Powell played sensibly to take the side past 100 and indicted to make a total, closer to West Indies' expectation.
But it was not to be as Powell was out as the last batsman after scoring 41 off 66, that included two fours and one six.
Amid the disappointment, Jason Mohammed saw some positive things in the batting of Ottley and Powell.
"There's a little bit of positives - Ottley played well in his debut game. Rovman did well to get us a decent total. Akeal bowled well again," he concluded.     -BSS


