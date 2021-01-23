A rare double by Shakib in a single venue



Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after bowling out West Indies' Andre McCarthy during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: BCB

He had already more than 100 wickets in this venue before this series. On the way to his 43 not out, that led Bangladesh to seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI, he completed 2500 runs.

In this venue, he at this moment has 2534 runs with two centuries and 21 fifties and 119 wickets.

Playing in his 82nd match in Mirpur, Shakib earned the feat when he struck West Indies medium-pacer Raymon Reifer for a boundary towards the backward point.

Shakib's119 wickets in Mirpur is just second to Wasim Akram who leads the chart for most wickets in a single venue with 122 wickets in 77 matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The premier all-rounder is also third on the list of players with most runs in a single venue while Tamim Iqbal leads the chart with 2713 runs in 80 matches, hitting five hundreds and 18 fifties in Mirpur. -BSS















