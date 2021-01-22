Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NEW YORK, Jan 21: United Airlines on Wednesday reported it took a hefty loss in 2020 following the devastating hit Covid-19 did to travel, but the carrier eyed a partial recovery in 2021.
United reported an annual loss of $7.1 billion compared with profits of $3.0 billion in 2019. The big US carrier said it expects 2021 to be a "transition" year thanks to coronavirus vaccines as it pledged to exceed pre-Covid profit margins by 2023.
Revenues for last year fell 64.5  per cent to $15.4 billion, the latest bruising data for a US airline after travel slowed to a trickle in March at the height of coronavirus restrictions before recovering partly later in the year.
All major US carriers lost significant sums in 2020, and to reduce costs, airlines have taken planes out of service and lowered employee headcount, in some cases through voluntary retirement incentives.
They have also taken on billions of dollars in debt to ride out the downturn.
United Chief Executive Scott Kirby said the company's response to the crisis was effective in repositioning the company for the long haul, pledging that United would emerge from the downturn "better, stronger and more profitable than ever."
The carrier estimated its fourth-quarter cash burn at $33 million per-day, up from the $25 million lost per-day in the second quarter.
But United also pointed to what it called "core cash burn" that removed interest costs and some other types of payments and left the cash burn at $19 million a day, down from $24 million a day in the second quarter.
United reported a $1.9 billion quarterly loss for the final three months of 2020, compared with profits of $641 million in the year-ago period.
The carrier said it expects operating revenue to be down 65 to 70  per cent in the first quarter of 2021.
An efficient rollout of coronavirus vaccines could lead to a faster recovery, but "the company is not including this potential improvement in its first quarter 2021 revenue outlook," United said.
Shares of United fell 1.9  per cent to $44.32 in after-hours trading.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone
Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan
United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit
Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030
DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears
FBCCI for value chain initiatives to boost regional output, export
Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain
One Bank Additional Managing Director Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft