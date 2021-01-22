Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

MUMBAI, Jan 21: Global consumer products giant Unilever has committed to ensure that everyone who directly provides goods and services to the company earns at least a living wage or income by 2030. While Unilever, which directly employs 1.5 lakh employees across 190 countries, already pays its employees a living wage, it wants to ensure the same for people beyond its workforce and across its value chain.
Estimates suggest this could impact over a million people in 10 years, helping to reduce the social inequalities gap that is said to have only widened since Covid. A living wage allows people to afford a decent standard of living covering a family's basic needs - food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, clothing as also a provision for unexpected events.
A living wage is higher than the minimum wage as defined by various countries, cities or regions. Unilever is working with Fair Wage Network to arrive at a living wage standard across countries. In an exclusive interaction with TOI, Unilever's chief HR officer Leena Nair said, "When we look around us and this is even more evident post-Covid, social inequality is a big issue. As a business that wants to be sustainable, we are announcing wide-ranging commitments and actions across three big areas - one, we want to raise living standards across our value chain, second is to create opportunities through inclusivity, and third is prepare people in the 'Future of Work'." Nair said the process will be audited and certified across the world.
In India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will support employees in the ecosystem, who are providing goods and services to the company, such as service providers, co-packers, carrying & forwarding agents (distribution network), and sales network.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone
Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan
United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit
Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030
DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears
FBCCI for value chain initiatives to boost regional output, export
Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain
One Bank Additional Managing Director Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft