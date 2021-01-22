Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030

MUMBAI, Jan 21: Global consumer products giant Unilever has committed to ensure that everyone who directly provides goods and services to the company earns at least a living wage or income by 2030. While Unilever, which directly employs 1.5 lakh employees across 190 countries, already pays its employees a living wage, it wants to ensure the same for people beyond its workforce and across its value chain.

Estimates suggest this could impact over a million people in 10 years, helping to reduce the social inequalities gap that is said to have only widened since Covid. A living wage allows people to afford a decent standard of living covering a family's basic needs - food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, clothing as also a provision for unexpected events.

A living wage is higher than the minimum wage as defined by various countries, cities or regions. Unilever is working with Fair Wage Network to arrive at a living wage standard across countries. In an exclusive interaction with TOI, Unilever's chief HR officer Leena Nair said, "When we look around us and this is even more evident post-Covid, social inequality is a big issue. As a business that wants to be sustainable, we are announcing wide-ranging commitments and actions across three big areas - one, we want to raise living standards across our value chain, second is to create opportunities through inclusivity, and third is prepare people in the 'Future of Work'." Nair said the process will be audited and certified across the world.

In India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will support employees in the ecosystem, who are providing goods and services to the company, such as service providers, co-packers, carrying & forwarding agents (distribution network), and sales network. -TNN







