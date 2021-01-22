Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

The government has postponed Dhaka International Trade Fair-2021 considering the risk to organizers, participants and visitors amid the Covid-19.
The Ministry of Commerce took the decision on Wednesday. The DITF for 2021 was supposed to be held in March at the newly built Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal area.
Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin said if the fair takes place in scheduled date in March, there is a greater risk of visitors and all stakeholders to get affected by the deadly virus.
"Considering this, the government has taken decision to postpone the fair," he said.
He also said the government would try to hold the fair at a suitable time after the COVID-19 situation improves. This is an annual event.
The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) usually holds the fair at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital in January every year but this year the venue was shifted amid the pandemic and ongoing construction of metro-rail project through the area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone
Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan
United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit
Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030
DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears
FBCCI for value chain initiatives to boost regional output, export
Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain
One Bank Additional Managing Director Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft