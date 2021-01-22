DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears

The government has postponed Dhaka International Trade Fair-2021 considering the risk to organizers, participants and visitors amid the Covid-19.

The Ministry of Commerce took the decision on Wednesday. The DITF for 2021 was supposed to be held in March at the newly built Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal area.

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin said if the fair takes place in scheduled date in March, there is a greater risk of visitors and all stakeholders to get affected by the deadly virus.

"Considering this, the government has taken decision to postpone the fair," he said.

He also said the government would try to hold the fair at a suitable time after the COVID-19 situation improves. This is an annual event.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) usually holds the fair at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital in January every year but this year the venue was shifted amid the pandemic and ongoing construction of metro-rail project through the area.







