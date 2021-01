FBCCI for value chain initiatives to boost regional output, export

Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030

United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain along with Parshuram Upazila Chairman Kamal Uddin Majumdar, Executive Vice President and Regional Head of Feni Mohammed Kamrul Ahsan, other officials, businessmen and local elites, inaugurating bank's Academy Road Uposhakha at Afzal Plaza, Academy Road, Feni on Thursday. photo: Bank

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]