One Bank Additional Managing Director Monzur Mofiz and Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS) Executive Director Munawar Reza Khan exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this Agreement Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS) will disburse agriculture credit to the farmers involved in agricultural production with the fund of One Bank Ltd. photo: Bank