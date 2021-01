Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh in partnership with Nananta Jubo Mohila Unnyan Sanghta







Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh in partnership with Nananta Jubo Mohila Unnyan Sanghta, donating winter blankets support for distressed and cold affected communities in Dhaka. The bank supports under-privileged communities with donations of warm clothes and blankets during the winter months each year as a part of its commitment to be here for good. photo: Bank