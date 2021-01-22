Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India stocks hit record highs on economic recovery hopes

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

India stocks hit record highs on economic recovery hopes

India stocks hit record highs on economic recovery hopes

MUMBAI, Jan 21: Indian stocks hit record highs Thursday, tracking a global rally after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and reflecting hopes of a domestic economic recovery following this month's vaccine roll-out.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex index rose 0.5  per cent to pass the 50,000 mark for the first time ever, extending recent gains on the back of strong corporate earnings, especially in India's bellwether IT sector.
Asia's third-largest economy has struggled to revive demand, contracting by nearly a quarter between April and June last year as a hastily-announced shutdown put millions out of work even as cases climbed, making it the second-most infected country in the world.
But fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections have not materialised, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to lift restrictions and resume economic activity.
Although India entered a technical recession for the first time since independence in 1947 after contracting for a second successive quarter between July and September, experts expect the economy to recover as vaccinations pick up pace.
"The absence of renewed lockdowns means that economic activity will normalise quite quickly," said Ashutosh Datar, an independent economist.
"Also, even if India does face a second wave, it won't be as bad as what's happened in the West, since a fair number of people will be vaccinated in the next few months," he told AFP.
Mumbai's main Sensex index was up 344 points or 0.69  per cent at 50,137 points at 1130 am (0600 GMT). The Nifty 50 was up 93 points or 0.64  per cent at 14,738 points.
Banking and tech stocks were among the top performers, along with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.
Indian IT firms including Infosys and rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recorded strong profits in the October-December quarter, thanks to increased demand for digital services during the pandemic.
Reliance will announce its quarterly earnings on Friday.
Investors are also looking ahead to the release of the government's annual budget at the beginning of next month, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman facing the tough task of boosting employment and demand while keeping the ballooning fiscal deficit in check.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone
Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan
United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit
Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030
DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears
FBCCI for value chain initiatives to boost regional output, export
Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain
One Bank Additional Managing Director Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft