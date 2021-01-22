Indonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged

JAKARTA, Jan 21: Indonesia's central bank held interest rates unchanged on Thursday as it stuck to its 2021 growth forecast, but pledged to continue to support an economy struggling with rising coronavirus cases and tightening restrictions.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.75 per cent, a record low, as expected by the majority of analysts in a Reuters poll.

While the head of BI said that rising coronavirus cases in December and January had some impact on economic activity, the central bank continued to expect 4.8 per cent-5.8 per cent growth this year.

"We will periodically reassess that based on (progress on) vaccination, global condition, fiscal expansion, capital expenditure and investment growth," said Governor Perry Warjiyo at a streamed briefing.

"Going forward, Bank Indonesia will continue to direct all policy instruments to support the national economic recovery."

Indonesia suffered its first economic recession in over two decades last year as the pandemic hit consumption and business activity, costing jobs.

To soften the blow, BI slashed interest rates by 125 basis points in 2020, pumped some $50 billion worth of liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules.

The government recently tightened restrictions in some provinces including Jakarta after a resurgence in cases put hospitals under serious strain, even as the country began a mass vaccination campaign earlier this month. Warjiyo said that while household consumption was improving more slowly than expected due to the restrictions, he expected economic growth to continue to rebound in 2021 on growing exports and continued fiscal stimulus. -Reuters







